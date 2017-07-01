Litrato ni Alden na may kasamang ibang babae kumalat, fans ni Maine galit na galit

SI ALDEN Richards naman ang na-bash when a picture of him with a woman surfaced on social media.
The photo was taken sa Disneyland and it showed Maine Mendoza na nagse-cellphone in the background.
“Sinadya bang makuha dn c maine sa background para alam na parating na hndi magkatabi at sweet c alden kay maine?
“Pakisagot nman nakakahalata na mga aldub fans kay alden, e, kasama nga c maine pero nakasimangot at parang walang gana, sana c tandang patring na lang sinama nya dyan sa Disneyland total sya nman bff n Ryzza at nanay ni Baste closed at Ruby, parang outcast c Maine sa gruponyo, e, iniiwan nyo mag-isa,” one Maine fan said.
“Si Maine ang kusang lumalayo sa dabarkads kc mas gusto nya nakatutok sa knyang cp. Syempre updating the boyfie!” wailed one Alden fan.
“So kasalanan na naman ni Alden at Dabarkads. REAL TALK: A is a bit awkward bcoz he’s being respectful to some1 while M is always on her phone,” say ng isa pang fan ni Alden.
“Sila lang ang ‘mag-asawang’ nasa bakasyon na si Misis pero laging nakatutok sa phone,” dagdag pa ng faney.
