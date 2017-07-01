Jessy manloloko raw; ina ni JM naglabas ng mga ebidensya laban sa kanila ni Luis By Cristy Fermin Bandera

Hala! Ginagawang pulutan ngayon sa social media ang pinakamamahal na girlfriend ni Luis Manzano. Masasakit ang mga salitang ipinupukol ngayon laban kay Jessy Mendiola. Personal ang mga upak kay Jessy, sinasabihan siyang flirt, cheater at two-timer, dahil sa inilabas na post ng mismong ina ni JM de Guzman na ex-boyfriend ng dalaga. Hindi na kasi nakapagpigil ang ina ng magaling na aktor sa mga pagdedenay ni Jessy. Wala na raw sila ni JM nu’ng mag-date sila ni Luis pero mukhang nakapagtago ng listahan ng mga ebidensiya ang ina ng aktor. Ang sabi ng mommy ni JM, “Chusera! Kayo pa ni JM, e, nag-date na kayo ni Luis sa London! Alam ko ‘yan! ‘Wag ako ang echusin mo, nanay ako ni JM!” diretsong pahayag ni Mrs. Han Cartesiano Gob. Iniyakan daw ‘yun ng kanyang anak, napakasakit daw ng nalaman nito tungkol kina Luis at Jessy, kaya hindi dapat sinasabi ng magkarelasyon ngayon na wala silang natapakang kahit sino sa kanilang pagmamahalan. Nakow, nang dahil du’n ay pinakain na ng apdo ng mga netizens si Jessy, kaliwa’t kanang bira na ang kanyang inabot, napakalakas daw ng loob ng aktres na magdenay pero buking na buking naman siyang two-timer.

