Maine, Eat Bulaga sabay ang anniversary ngayong July By Jun Nardo Bandera

Ika-38th anniversary ngayong July ng Eat Bulaga. Bale sa buwan ding ito magdadaos ng second anniversary sa showbiz si Maine Mendoza. Malaki rin ang naging kontribusyon ni Meng simula nang madiskubre siya sa Bulaga. Mula sa pagiging internet sensation bilang Dubsmash Queen, nagningning ang pangalan niya nang lumabas siya bilang Yaya Dub sa Sugod Barangay segment ng EB. Napangiti nang masulyapan si Alden and the rest is history. Itinuturing na rin ngayong Phenomenal Star si Maine bukod pa ‘yan sa pagiging Endorsement Queen ng kanyang henerasyon! Sa buwan ding ito ipinalabas ang box-office movie nila ni Alden na “Imagine You & Me.” At anytime soon, gagawin na ang next film nila ni Alden Richards. Happy anniversary, Maine!

