Jake Zyrus plano nang magpa-sex change By Jun Nardo Bandera

Open si Jake Zyrus (dating si Charice) sa sex change o ang tinatawag na sex-reassignment surgery. Hindi isinasara ng international singer na pinag-iisipan na rin niya ang magpapalit ng sex organ. “Someday, pinag-usapan namin ‘yan. Para sa akin, para complete yung mararamdaman ko as a man, siyempre I will consider that,” ayon kay Jake sa isang interview. Nagpapasalamat din ang “binata” na tanggap na siya ng ilan sa kanyang mga tagasuporta bilang si Jake Zyrus at nais din niyang magsilbing inspirasyon sa LGBT community. Aniya, napatunayan niyang marami pa rin ang nagmamahal at naniniwala sa kanya, “Finally, I feel complete!”

