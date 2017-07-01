Alessandra: Ayokong basta na lang magpabuntis!

Hindi naiinggit ang mahusay na aktres na si Alessandra de Rossi sa mga kasabayan niya sa showbiz na nag-asawa at nagkaroon na ng anak.

At 30, maraming bagay na akala niya noon na magkakaroon siya na hindi nangyari. Pero marami pa ring bagay na meron siya na wala ang mga tulad niya sa ganitong edad.

“Kagaya ng beywang. Wala sila niyan,” sabi ni Alex sa grand presscon ng movie nila ni Empoy Marquez titled “Kita Kita” under Spring Films directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo.

Pero aware naman si Alessandra na medyo mahirap nang magka-baby ang isang babae habang nagkaka-edad, “Totoo rin naman ‘yun. Pero hindi ko naman kasi pwedneg ipilit. Halimbawa, ‘Uy, beybihan mo ako. Gusto ko ng baby.’ Tapos single mother ako? Gusto ko naman siyempre ‘yung totoong pamilya,” esplika niya.

Kapag dumating na raw ‘yung lalaki para sa kanya at na-in love rin siya, agad daw siyang pakakasal. Right now, she’s not seeing someone. Pero ibinuking siya ni Empoy, may nanliligaw daw kay Alex nga-yon na itinanggi naman ng aktres. At tumanggi rin si Alex na pag-usapan ang tungkol sa kanila ni Sid Lucero.

“I only see Empoy, kita kita,” ang pa-promong sambit ni Alessandra sa movie nila showing on July 19.

Inamin ni Alex na hindi naman siya nape-pressure sa movie nila ni Empoy. “Bakit ako? Prodyus ni Piolo (Pasucal) ‘to kaya siya dapat ang ma-pressure. Gawan niya ng paraan,” kasunod ng malakas na tawa ni Alex.

Ka-partner ni Piolo bilang producers ng Spring Films sina Direk Joyce Bernal at ang Cornerstone head na si Erickson Raymundo na siyang nagha-handle sa career ni Alessandra ngayon.