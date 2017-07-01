Angel tinupad ang wish ng yumaong fan; personal na dumalaw sa burol By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

Tinupad ni Angel Locsin ang matagal nang pangarap ng isa niyang avid fan na sumakabilang-buhay kamakailan. Personal na dumalaw ang aktres burol ng kanyang loyal fan na si Anjanette para makiramay sa naulilang pamilya nito. Ipinost sa isang fanpage ng aktres ang litrato ni Angel sa harap ng kabaong na mabilis kumalat sa social media. May caption itong, “Ms. Angel Locsin tinupad ang pangarap ng isang pumanaw na tagahanga. Rest in peace Anjenette. @therealangellocsin!” Bumuhos din ang pakikiramay ng mga followers ni Angel sa pumanaw na tagahanga ng aktres.

