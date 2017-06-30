Kawal pinatay ng kapwa sa loob ng kampo By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang isang sundalo nang pagbabarilin ng kapwa kawal sa loob ng kanilang kampo sa Gamu, Isabela, Biyernes ng umaga, ayon sa militar. Ikinasawi ng biktima, na may ranggong sergeant, ang dalawang tama ng bala sa katawan, sabi ni Capt. Jefferson Somera, public affairs officer ng Army 5th Infantry Division. Sumuko naman ang suspek, na may ranggong master sergeant, sa Military Police, aniya. Kapwa miyembro ng Military Intelligence Battalion na nakabase sa Camp Melchor F. dela Cruz ang biktima at suspek, ani Somera. Naganap ang pamamaril dakong alas-11 sa loob ng naturang kampo, na punong himpilaan ng 5th ID. Ayon sa mga nakasaksi, nagkaroon muna ng pagtatalo ang dalawang kawal bago ang pamamaril. Itinakbo pa sa Station Hospital ng kampo ang biktima ngunit binawian ng buhay bago pa malapatan ng lunas, ani Somera. Nagpaabot ng pakikiramay si Maj. Gen Paul Atal, commander ng 5th ID, sa sa pamilya ng nasawi at nangakong magsasagawa ng masusing imbestigasyon kasama ang Gamu Police para mapanagot ang suspek. Inatasan ni Atal ang mga unit commander na magsagawa ng regular na counseling sa mga kawal upang maiwasan ang mga parehong insidente.

