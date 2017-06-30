Super Lotto jackpot hindi nakuha By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Walang nanalo sa P62.1 milyong jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 sa bola kagabi. Ayon sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office walang tumama sa winning number combination na 34-28-29-16-09-03. Nanalo naman ng tig-P49,590 ang 19 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P540 naman ang 1,395 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 23,251 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Super Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Linggo.

