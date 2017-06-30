94 Abu patay sa opensiba –AFP By John Roson Bandera

Siyamnapu’t apat na kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf ang napatay, 98 ang sumuko, at 66 ang naaresto dahil sa opensiba laban sa bandidong grupo nitong unang anim na buwan ng taon, ayon sa militar Biyernes. Naitala ang mga bilang simula Enero, sa Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, at Tawi-Tawi, sabi ni Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, tagapagsalita ng Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command. Bukod sa mga napatay, napasuko, at naarestong bandido, narekober ng mga tropa pamahalaan ang 148 armas mula sa Abu Sayyaf, aniya. Inilabas ang mga bilang kasabay ng pagkapaso Biyernes ng 6-buwang deadline na binigay ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa militar para gapiin ang Abu Sayyaf. Ayon kay AFP Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, patuloy na magtatrabaho ang militar para wakasan ang bandidong grupo. “We will not rest on our laurels and will, instead, continue to work hard and integrate the efforts of our soldiers and our stakeholders in sustaining the internal security in Mindanao,” aniya. Sinabi naman ni Col. Juvymax Uy, Joint Task Force Basilan commander, na pinaigting pa ang combat operations para mapilitan ang mga kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf na sumuko. Kaugnay nito, inihayag ni Petinglay na kabilang sa mga sumukong kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf ang dalawa na nagsuko rin ng armas sa Basilan Huwebes ng hapon, bago napaso ang deadline. Sumuko sina Serham Hasim Akkalun at Hapid Madjakin, kapwa kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf na nakabase sa Basilan, sa mga miyembro ng Army 13th Special Forces Company sa Brgy. Guinanta, Albarka, dakong alas-4, aniya. Nagsuko sina Akkalun at Madjakin ng M1 Garand rifle na may clip at apat na bala. Isinailalim ng mga kawal sa custodial debriefing ang dalawa, na nakatakdang i-turn over sa pulisya Biyernes. Tumatanggap pa rin ang militar ng mga kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf na nais sumuko, ani Galvez.

