GMA pinuri si DU30 sa unang taon ng panunungkulan

PINURI ni dating pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo si Pangulong Duterte sa unang taon ng kanyang panunungkulan, kung saan partikular na binanggit niya ang mga malalaking reporma na ipinatupad ng pangulo.
“President Rodrigo Duterte has shown awesome leadership and resolve in the many programs that he promised to do during his presidency,” sabi ni Arroyo sa isang pahayag.
Ipinagdiwang kahapon ni Duterte ang kanyang unang taong anibersaryo matapos umupo noong Hunyo 30, 2016.
“In his first year, he managed to institute various bold reforms against illegal drugs and corruption. His Build, Build, Build initiative is commendable and is a step in the right direction towards achieving inclusive growth,” dagdag ni Arroyo.
Idinagdag ni Arroyo na nagtagumpay din si Duterte na pag-isahin ang mga Filipino.
“More than his accomplishments in his work as President, President Duterte has achieved to inspire and unite the Filipino people towards his goal of effecting real change for the country,” ayon pa kay Arroyo.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, INQUIRER.net
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94