4 pelikula pasok na sa 2017 MMFF

INILABAS na ang unang apat na entries para 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.
Makakasama dito ang pelikula nila Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla at Pia Wurtzbach pati na rin ang pelikulang pagbibidahan nila Vic Sotto at Dawn Zulueta.
Sa post sa official Facebook account ng MMFF, inanunsyo ang apat na pelikulang pasok sa darating na film fest sa Disyembre.
Ang mga pelikulang ito ay:
ANG PANDAY
Director: Rodel Nacianceno
Producer:CCM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS,Inc.
Lead Actor: Coco Martin
ALMOST IS NOT ENOUGH
Director: Dan Villegas
Producers: QUANTUM & MJM PRODUCTIONS
Lead Actors: Jennylyn Mercado & Jericho Rosales
THE REVENGERS
Director: Joyce A. Bernal
Producers: STAR CINEMA & VIVA FILMS
Lead Actors: Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla & Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach
LOVE TRAPS #Family Goals
Director: Antonio Y. Reyes
Producer: OCTO ARTS FILMS
Lead Actors: Vic Sotto & Dawn Zulueta
Ayon sa MMFF, ang susunod na pagpili ay mga tapos na pelikulang isusumite sa kanila hanggang Oktubre 30. Ang pag anunsyo ng kumpletong walong pelikulang makakasama sa MMFF 2017 ay inaanunsyo naman sa darating na Nobyembre 17.
