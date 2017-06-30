4 pelikula pasok na sa 2017 MMFF By Djan Magbanua

INILABAS na ang unang apat na entries para 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival. Makakasama dito ang pelikula nila Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla at Pia Wurtzbach pati na rin ang pelikulang pagbibidahan nila Vic Sotto at Dawn Zulueta. Sa post sa official Facebook account ng MMFF, inanunsyo ang apat na pelikulang pasok sa darating na film fest sa Disyembre. Ang mga pelikulang ito ay: ANG PANDAY

Director: Rodel Nacianceno

Producer:CCM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS,Inc.

Lead Actor: Coco Martin ALMOST IS NOT ENOUGH

Director: Dan Villegas

Producers: QUANTUM & MJM PRODUCTIONS

Lead Actors: Jennylyn Mercado & Jericho Rosales THE REVENGERS

Director: Joyce A. Bernal

Producers: STAR CINEMA & VIVA FILMS

Lead Actors: Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla & Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach LOVE TRAPS #Family Goals

Director: Antonio Y. Reyes

Producer: OCTO ARTS FILMS

Lead Actors: Vic Sotto & Dawn Zulueta Ayon sa MMFF, ang susunod na pagpili ay mga tapos na pelikulang isusumite sa kanila hanggang Oktubre 30. Ang pag anunsyo ng kumpletong walong pelikulang makakasama sa MMFF 2017 ay inaanunsyo naman sa darating na Nobyembre 17.

