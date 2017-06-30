OFW nagpositibo sa chikungunya pagdating ng Taiwan INQUIRER.net

NAGPOSITIBO ang Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) sa chikungunya matapos dumating sa Taiwan noong isang linggo, ayon sa mga opisyal.

Sa ulat ng Taiwan News, sinabi nito na umuwi ang Pinay sa Pilipinas noong Hunyo 8 at bumalik sa Taiwan noong Hunyo 23.

Sumailalaim ang OFW sa screening pagdating sa Taoyuan International Airport, kung saan siya nagpositibo sa mosquito-borne virus. Ito ang unang kaso ng chikungunya sa munisipalidad ng Tainan at ika-anim na kaso naman sa Taiwan ngayong taon, ayon pa sa ulat.

Kabilang sa mga sintomas ng chikungunya ay lagnat, rashes at pananakit ng mga kalamnan.

Noong isang taon, umabot ng 400 kaso ng chikungunya ang naiulat sa Cavite, samantalang nagkaroon din ng kahalintulad na outbreak sa Ilocos Norte, Albay at North Cotabato.

