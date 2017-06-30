P12.62B shabu nakumpiska sa unang taon ni DU30-PDEA

SINABI ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) na umabot na umabot na sa P12.62 bilyon shabu ang nakumpiska sa isang taong panunungkulan ni Pangulong Duterte.

Sa isang briefing sa Davao City, idinagday ni PDEA Director Isidro Lapena na nagsagawa rin ng 64,397 operasyon kontra droga sa unang taon ni Duterte o 77 porsiyentong mas mataas kumpara sa 35,466 na operasyon noong nakaraang administrasyon.

“And then the drug personalities arrested during — for this first year period, we have 86,984 compared to the previous administration accomplishment on the same drug personalities is 18,766, that is a 364 percent increase,” dagdag ni Lapena.

Sinabi pa ni Lapena na umabot naman ng 302 empleyado ng gobyerno na sangkot sa droga ang naaresto.

“And then on clandestine laboratories dismantled, for this year, for the first year of the Duterte administration, is nine clandestine laboratories, including two mega shabu laboratories compared to three previous during the previous administration,” sabi pa ni Lapena.

Ayon pa kay Lapena, tinatayang 152 na drug den ang nabuwag kumpara sa 82 drug den sa nakaraang administrasyon.

“On shabu seized in kilograms, we have 2.4 — 2,446 kilograms compared to the 820 kilograms of the previous administration, which is 198 percent increase,” sabi pa ni Lapena.

Samantala, umabot naman sa 57 otoridad ang nasawi sa operasyon, samantalang 150 iba pa ang sugatan.

“And in addition to that, we had a drug affectation of 48 percent when we took over. Out of the 42,036 barangays, there were 20,126 drug- affected barangays nationwide. Of course ang NCR has the highest affectation, it reached 97 percent,” ayon pa kay Lapena.

Idinagdag ni Lapena na tinatayang 3,677 barangay ang idineklarang drug-free sa unang taon ni Duterte.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Lapena na nananatili naman sa apat na milyon ang sinasabing user sa bansa.