Palasyo nagbabala sa mga pag-atake ng NPA

NAGBABALA ang Palasyo sa mga nakatakdang pag-atake ng rebeldeng grupong New People’s Army (NPA) sa iba’t ibang panig ng bansa. Sa isang briefing sa Davao City, hindi naman tinukoy ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella ang mga lugar na target ng paglusob ng NPA. “We also wish to forewarn the public of reported planned attacks of the NPA on people-oriented programs and infrastructure projects and we request the citizenry of Mindanao and everyone else in the country to be on the alert and on the lookout,” sabi ni Abella. Ito’y sa kabila naman ng isinusulong na usapang pangkapayaan ni Pangulong Duterte sa National Democratic Front (NDF). “We also appeal to everyone to share information with authorities on suspicious persons and activities in their communities,” idinagdag ni Abella. Ayon pa kay Abella, pangunahing ginagawa ngayon ng NPA ang pangingikil sa iba’t ibang indibidwal. “If we work together, we can prevent this extortion-related activities,” ayon pa kay Abella.

