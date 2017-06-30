Mga miyembro ng pamilya Maute dinampot sa Maguindanao By John Roson Bandera

Nasa kostudiya ngayon ng pulisya ang ilang miyembro ng pamilya Maute at mga kasamahan na naharang sa checkpoint sa Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, Huwebes ng hapon. Isinasailalim sa “background investigation” ang mga dinampot para malaman kung sangkot sila sa pagsalakay sa Marawi City, sabi ni Maguindanao provincial police director Senior Supt. Agustin Tello. Siyam katao, kabilang ang dalawang bata, ang naharang sa checkpoint sa Brgy. Macaguiling pasado alas-2, sabi ni Tello sa isang text message. Ang siyam ay kinabibilangan ng driver na si Alimatar Maute at mga pasaherong sina Mohammad Ali Maute, Amiladen Analo, Saida Maute, Apok Maute, Mislanao Analo, Aisa Kalthum Zacaria, at dalawang bata, aniya. Sakay sila ng itim na Toyota Innova (MEX-811) na naharang habang bumibiyahe pa-hilaga sa Lanao-Davao road, ani Tello. Mga miyembro ng Sultan Kudarat Police, 37th Infantry Battalion, 5th Special Forces Battalion, at Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao ang humarang sa sasakyan. Dinala na ang siyam at ang sasakyan sa tanggapan ng CIDG-ARMM para sa imbestigasyon, ani Tello. Ang naturang operasyon ay alinsunod sa arrest, search, and seizure order na inisyu ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana kaugnay ng martial law na umiiral sa Maguindanao, aniya.

