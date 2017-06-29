Horn ayaw mapahiya sa sariling bansa

AYAW ng Australian challenger na si Jeff Horn na mapahiya sa sariling bansa sa pagsagupa nito kay Manny Pacquiao sa “The Battle of Brisbane” na gaganapin sa Suncorp Stadium sa darating na Linggo, Hulyo 2.

Ginarantiya mismo ng 29-anyos na si Horn at trainer nito na si Glenn Rushton na kanilang bibigyan ng matinding laban ang 38-anyos na si Pacquiao.

Ayon kay Rushton, pinaghandaan nila ang laban na ito at kampante ang kampo ni Horn na mananalo sila sa Linggo.

“The guys who have beaten Manny in recent years have all been wise, experienced fighters — Floyd Mayweather, Tim Bradley and Juan Manuel Marquez,’’ sabi ni Rushton, na nagbuo ng 10-point blueprint na kanilang inaasam na makakapagtala ng pinakamalaking upset sa kasaysayan ng boxing sa isang title fight.

“It’s no good trying to rush Manny to knock his head off. Jeff has to wait for his chance. We have devised a 10-point plan and if Jeff follows it we will hear the words ‘and new world welterweight champion’ on July 2,” sabi pa nito.

Tangka ng tinaguriang Queensland fighting schoolteacher na si Horn agawin naman ang titulo ng boxing superstar na si Pacquiao na itataya ang World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight title Linggo ng umaga.

“Jeff is super fit,” sabi pa ni Rushton patungkol sa kundisyon ni Horn na sasabak sa kanyang pinakamalaking laban sa loob ng ring matapos huling makatuntong sa quarterfinals ng 2012 London Olympics at manalo sa 16 sa kabuuang 17 propesyonal nitong laban.

Asam naman ni Hall of Fame Trainer of the Year Freddie Roach na maipakita muli ni Pacquiao ang matinding lakas na nagtulak dito sa pinakaunang korona noong 2001 at pinakahuli ay noong pabagsakin nito ng dalawang beses ang kanyang ka-sparring bago magtungo sa Brisbane.

“It’s the first time we’ve had two knockdowns in training camp,” sabi ni Roach.

“We haven’t had that for around six years now and I’ve been waiting for that. I expect the best of Manny in this fight.”