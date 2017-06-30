KathNiel apektado sa pagre-resign ni direk Cathy sa La Luna Sangre

SPEAKING of direk Cathy Molina, balitang nagdesisyon ang production ng seryeng La Luna Sangre na palitan na ang direktor ng matagumpay na serye nina Kathryn Bernardo at Daniel Padilla.

Kailangan daw kasing matapos na ni direk Cathy ang comeback movie ni Aga na may title na “Seven Sundays” this 2017 kaya’t she needs to focus heavily on it.

Sey pa ng magaling naming tugang, “It’s management decision. Sundalo lang tayo na kailangang sumunod.”

Sobrang nalungkot nga raw ang buong produksyon ng La Luna lalo na sina Daniel at Kathryn sa naging ganap, pero siniguro naman daw ng management na once matapos at maipalabas ang Star Cinema movie na gagawin nito, walang rason para hindi nila ibalik para sa mga importanteng scenes si direk Cathy.

For now, si direk Richard Arellano ang naiwan sa La Luna at sasamahan siya ni direk GB Sampedro, na biglang naging super in-demand dahil siya rin ang nasa likod ng seryeng Pusong Ligaw.

But then again, sobrang laki lang talaga ng tiwala ng Star Cinema kay direk Cathy lalo pa’t first time nitong hahawakan si Aga Muhlach na siyempre dapat ay super special ang comeback project!