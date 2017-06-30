Viral ‘love letter’ ni Aga kay Lea inupakan ng bashers By Ambet Nabus Bandera

KUNG pagpapakilig ang intensyon ng paglabas ng lumang love letter ni Aga Muhlach kay Lea Salonga, then, na-achieve ng may pakana nito ang goal nila. Marami ang kinilig at nagpaapekto at ngayo’y naghihintay na nga sa halos dekada na ring movie team up nina Aga at Lea. Pero naman, sa mga edad nila ngayon at estado, nakaka-turn off nang maituturing ang mga ganyang istilo. Lalo pa’t kapwa naman sila mga happy married people with children and good friends around. May mga netizens pa ngang nag-comment na hindi na bagay sa kanila ang magpa-cute at magpa-tweetums na para bang gusto pang kumpetensyahin ang mga young loveteams ngayon. Ayaw din namang maniwala na willing silang magpabiktima o magpagamit ng mga personal issues nila para lang sila mapapag-usapan. Anything for a project? Huwag naman. Huwag kami! Ha-hahahaha!

