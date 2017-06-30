Pinay wagi sa Asia’s Next Top Model Season 5, pinabilib si Pia By ervin Bandera

WAGI ang Filipino-German model na si Maureen Wroblewitz sa katatapos lang na Asia’s Next Top Model Season 5. Ito ang kauna-unahang pagkakataon na naiuwi ng isang Pinay ang titulo mula sa nasabing reality-modelling competition hosted by Thai supermodel Cindy Bishop. Tinalbugan ni Maureen ang 13 iba pang finalists mula sa iba’t ibang lugar sa Asia. Sina Minh Tu Nguyen ng Vietnam at Shikin Gomez ng Malaysia naman ang kanyang mga runners-up. Isa sa mga naging hurado sa kumpetisyon ay si Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach na nagkomento kay Maureen ng, “You’ve really proven that you’re more than just a pretty face!” Sey ni Maureen, “I want to focus on my modeling career and if there is a really good opportunity, I might also start acting.”

