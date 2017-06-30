Arci, Daniel di sinipot ang show sa Paris, concert producer nireklamo

HINDI sinipot nina Arci Muñoz, Daniel Matsunaga at Ronnie Liang ang show nila sa Paris dahil hindi raw sinunod ng producer ang ilan sa kanilang napagkasunduan.

Ayon sa kampo ng tatlong celebrity hindi na nila itinuloy ang show dahil nagkaproblema sila sa show producer na si Jeff Parica. May mga nakasaad daw sa kontrata na hindi nasunod.

Kasabay nito, humingi rin sina Arci, Daniel at Ronnie ng paumanhin sa hindi nila pagdating sa show. Anila, hindi naging tama ang pagtrato sa kanila at pinagbantaan pa diumano na ipapaaresto at ipapa-deport.

Sa Instagram post ng handler ni Daniel na si Sally dela Cruz, sinabi nitong hindi raw binigyan ng accommodation at food ang mga artists, at hindi rin diumano binayaran ang kanilang plane tickets.

Ngunit ipinagdiinan ng producer na hindi totoo ang akusasyon sa kanya, “Sa bawat sinabi nilang di maganda against me, maipapakita ko po lahat ng proof. Even sa hotel na sinasabi nilang walang accommodation, there is. And if they check kung anong klaseng hotel ito, they can see that they have breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“Yung pinost nila sa IG ng road manager ni Daniel, they’re saying there’s no accommodation, there is,” sabi pa nito.

Ayon naman sa co-organizer ng show na Sandigan, Paris Glamour at Pinoy, Ikaw Ay Pinoy isasauli na lang nila ang ibinayad ng mga hindi na nanood sa show.

Sa ulat ng ABS-CBN, sinabi diumano ni Jimmy Pitargue, presidente ng Sandigan Association na nakausap na niya ang mga involved artists sa issue. Aniya, “Nakausap ko si Daniel, si Arci, at Ronnie.

Ang sabi nila, ‘Sa ‘yo Kuya Jimmy, sa Sandigan, walang problema. Sa producer kami may problema.

Pasensiya na kayo dahil ginawa na namin ang lahat para maging successful ang event na ‘to para mabigyan kayo ng kasiyahan. Nagkaroon lang ng konting problema.’ So I am very sorry po sa lahat.”