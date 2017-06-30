Sigaw ng ilang Aldub fans, John Lloyd ginagamit lang daw si Alden

INIINTRIGA ang presence ni Alden Richards sa birthday party ni John Lloyd Cruz.
Ang tanong ng ilang AlDub fans, paano raw naging close sina Alden at John Lloyd. Never naman kasi silang nakitang magkasama bilang magbarkada kaya palaisipan sa kanila kung paano naging friends ang dalawa.
Ang nakakaloka, pinalalabas ng ilang AlDub fans na ginagamit ni John Lloyd si Alden. Hellooooo?
Bakit?
Long before Alden came into showbiz, John Lloyd has already etched a name for himself bilang box-office attraction. Any which way we look at it ay si Papa Lloydie pa rin ang bigger star between them so it’s not fair para sabihing ginagamit niya si Alden.
Umaria tuloy ang friend naming si Avie sa Twitter.
“Si Alden lang pala taga GMA sa birthday ni JLC. Wow naman! No network war talaga kay Alden Richards.”
“Wag na ninyo kulayan ang pagiging close nina Alden at JLC. Isa lang ang Stylist nila. And ayaw ninyo nun may friends si Alden taga ABS.”
“Kung ano man meron sila ngayon wag na ninyo pakialaman. And unfair naman kayo kay JLC. Di user si JLC. Ilusyon lang ninyo yan ADN.”
“Kayo talaga ang pinaka basher sa lahat ng basher ADN. Lakas ng tama nyo.”
Bakit ba itong AlDub fans ay palaging iniintriga ang sinumang mapalapit sa kanilang idols? Ang alam lang yata nila ay mam-bash ng mga celebrities na magiging friends ng kanilang idolo.
Why can’t they accept the fact na naging friends sina Alden at John Lloyd? Mahirap bang tanggapin ‘yon?
