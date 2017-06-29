Ex-Antique cong, iba pa kinasuhan sa ipinamigay na rice mill By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sinampahan ng kasong graft sa Sandiganbayan si dating Antique Rep. Exequiel Javier at iba pang opisyal kaugnay ng ibinigay nitong rice mill na binili gamit ang kanyang Priority Development Assistance Fund. Bukod kay Javier, kinasuhan din ng Ombudsman sina ex-Patnongan Mayor Henry Mondejar ng Antique, dating Vice Mayor Johnny Bacongallo, at mga miyembro ng municipal council na sina Gemma Cepeda, Thomas Bacaoco, Al Brian Crespo, Felix Gregorio Barrientos, Rene Philip Cayetano, Teopisto Estaris at Erica Orcasitas at ang chairman ng Greater Antique Development Cooperative na si Efren Esclavilla. Ayon sa prosekusyon, nagkasundo umano ang mga akusado upang mailipat sa Grand Coop ang pagmamay-ari at operasyon ng ng 40-ton rice mill noong 2007 at 2008. Ang rice mill ay itinayo sa halagang P9.9 milyon gamit ang pork barrel ni Javier. “.…and despite the absence of any research, study or justification, and despite of the necessity of entering into such partnership with the said entity, thereby giving unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference to Grand Coop, to the damage and prejudice of the government,” saad ng reklamo. Inirekomenda ng Ombudsman ang P30,000 piyansa para sa bawat kaso ng graft, para sa pansamantalang kalayaan ng mga akusado.

