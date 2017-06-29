Bong Revilla dumalo sa paglilitis By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Dumalo kahapon sa paglilitis ng kanyang kasong plunder si dating Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. sa Sandiganbayan First Division. Iniharap ng prosekusyon si Junilyn Pagunsan, ang field investigator ng Ombudsman na nag-imbestiga sa P224.5 milyong kickback na natanggap umano ni Revilla mula sa mga non-government organization ni Janet Lim Napoles kung saan napunta ang kanyang pork barrel fund. Sa cross-examination, tinanong ng abugado ni Revilla na si Ramon Esguerra kung inimbestigahan din ni Pagunsan kung magkano ang kinita ng dating senador sa pag-aartista. Sagot ni Pagunsan. “The production of movies is not part our investigation.” Matapos ang pagdinig, sinabi ni Revilla na nais lamang pinto ng kanilang kampo na ang kanyang pera ay mula sa kanyang mga proyekto bilang artista. “Ang pinoint out lang ng ating lawyer, kumbaga, kung naimbestigahan ba nila ilang pelikula nagawa ko, sa production outfit at sa TV na nagawa ko, so iyung mga ganoon, para mas klaro kung kaya ko bang kumita ng ganoong amount kung meron man silang makita sa bank account ko,” ani Revilla. Dumalo sa pagdinig kahapon ang misis ni Revilla na si Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado. Bago magtanghali ay natapos na ang pagdinig dahil hindi dumating ang testigo ng prosekusyon kaugnay ng ghost project na ginastusan umano ng pork barrel ni Revilla. “Nalulungkot ako dahil medyo matagal pa. Pero wala tayong magagawa. Kailangan nating dumaan sa proseso… Tatlong taon na tayong nagtitiis dito. Pero nakikita naman nating wala ito,” ani Revilla. Sinabi naman ni Revilla na mas maganda na ang kanyang pakiramdam matapos na ma-confine sa St. Lukes Medical Center sa Taguig City, matapos na bisitahin ang kanyang ama na si dating Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., sa kaparehong ospital. Ayon sa kanya, nakauwi na ang ama sa kanilang bahay.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.