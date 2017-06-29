Mag-ama patay sa buy-bust sa Leyte

Patay ang isang lalaki at kanyang anak nang makipagbarilan sa mga pulis na dadakip sana sa kanila sa buy-bust operation sa Baybay City, Leyte, Miyerkules ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi si Isidro Lorona Sr., kilalang drug personality at itinuturing na high value target sa Southern Leyte, at anak niyang si Isidro Lorona Jr., nasa ligal na edad, sabi ni Chief Insp. Maria Bella Rentuaya, tagapagsalita ng Eastern Visayas regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-6:50 sa 30 De Deciembre st., Brgy. Poblacion Zone 6. Matapos makabili ng isang sachet ng shabu sa mga Lorona, sinenyasan ng “poseur-buyer” ang mga elemento ng Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-8 at Baybay City Drug Enforcement Team para dakipin ang mag-ama. Tila natunugan ng mag-ama ang paglapit ng mga operatiba kaya bumunot ng baril at nagpaputok, dahilan para gumanti ang mga pulis, ani Rentuaya.

