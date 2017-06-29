MRT nagkaaberya muli

Halos isang oras na walang biyahe ang MRT 3 mula North Avenue station hanggang Shaw Boulevard station kaninang umaga. Alas-5:57 ng umaga ng pababain ang mga pasahero sa mga istasyon ng North Ave., Quezon Ave., GMA-Kamuning, Cubao, Santolan, Ortigas at Shaw Boulevard. Nagkaroon umano ng problema ang riles sa pagitan ng Cubao at GMA Kamuning northbound kaya hindi pinabiyahe ang mga sasakyan. Tuloy naman ang biyahe mula Shaw Boulevard station hanggang sa Taft Avenue station at pabalik. Alas-6:47 ng bumalik sa normal ang operasyon ng MRT. Noong Miyerkules ay dalawang beses nagkaproblema ang MRT. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Ortigas Avenue station south bound alas-6:26 ng umaga. Nagkaroon naman ng technical problem ang isang tren sa pagitan ng Buendia at Ayala Avenue station south bound direction alas-8:03 ng umaga. Nang magkaroon ng traction ang tren, ibinaba nito ang mga pasahero sa Ayala station.

