Mga empleyado ng bangkong may bitbit na P30M inabswelto sa kaso

IBINASURA ng panel ng mga prosecutor mula Cagayan De Oro ang kasong rebelyon laban sa mga indibidwal na nahulihan ng P32.8 milyong cash sakay ng isang barko sa Cagayan de Oro na papuntang Cebu noong Linggo. Kabilang sa inabswelto sa kasong rebelyon ay mga empleyado ng United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) na sina Rhodelle A. Nagac at Rolando C. Limbo Jr., teller at operations manager sa Velez Branch sa Cagayan De Oro City; Leonilo B. Enterina, Reynaldo Puyos at Rolly Cervantes Estribor, mga security guard ng UCPB at Ma. Cecilia Lim, UCPB Velez Branch Manager. Inimbitahan sina Nagac, Limbo, Enterina at Puyos ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) para sa imbestigasyon. Sasakay sana ang apat sa Trans Asia Ship na papuntang Cebu nang sila ay hulihin.

Dala-dala nila ang mga kahon na ayon sa kanila ay naglalaman ng mga dokumento.

Inalerto ang mga otoridad matapos tumanggi silang sumailalim sa x-ray.

Nagsumite si Lim ng affidavit sa PCG na mag basbas ng regional head ng bangko ang pagbibiyahe ng mga kahon ng pera.

“As culled from the facts and evidence on hand, this Office is predisposed to rule in favor of the respondents,”sabi ng resolusyon ng panel.

