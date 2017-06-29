Pinatay ko silang lahat- suspek sa Bulacan massacre INQUIRER.net

INAMIN ng isang construction worker na siya ang pumatay sa limang miyembro ng pamilya na minasaker sa Bulacan noong Hunyo 27. “Ako po ang pumatay sa kanilang lahat. Nagsisi po ako sa ginawa ko po,” sabi ni Carmelino “Miling” Ibañez nang iprisinta sa media. Idinagdag ni Ibañez na pinatay niya lahat ng limang biktima, ang 28-anyos na si Estrella Carlos at kanyang tatlong anak at kanyang nanay, ang 58-anyos na si Aurora dahil lasing siya at naka-high sa droga. “Sana po ay mapatawad po ako kasi po lulong po ako sa droga saka po sa alak po. Pasensya na po kayo,” dagdag ni Ibañez.

Sinabi ni Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, Philippine National Police Region 3 director, nagtatrabaho ang suspek bilang construction worker at tubong Negros Occidental.

Nakatira si Ibañez dalawang bahay lamang ang layo mula sa biktima.

Nadiskubre ng mister ni Estrella na si Dexter, ang mga labi ng kanyang pamilya nang bumalik sa bahay mula sa trabaho noong Martes ng umaga.

