Uwian na, may nanalo na: Nadine waging Philippines’ Sexiest Woman By Bandera

Kumpirmado! Si Nadine Lustre na ang 2017 FHM Philippines Sexiest Woman. Ito ang inihayag kahapon ng FHM Philippines matapos ang ilang linggong botohan. Ang iba pang nakapasok sa Top 10 ay sina Kim Domingo, Rhian Ramos, Jessy Mendiola, Ellen Adarna, Jennylyn Mercado, Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano, Maine Mendoza at Solenn Heussaff. Nagpasalamat si Nadine sa lahat ng mga bumoto sa kanya pero ang lagi ngang sinasabi ng dalaga naniniwala siya na meron pang mas deserving sa kanya.

