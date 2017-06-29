Quantcast

Tumbok Karera Tips, June 28, 2017

2:58 pm | Thursday, June 29th, 2017

LOTTO GAME COMBINATIONS DRAW DATE JACKPOT WINNERS
Megalotto 6/45 29-42-45-10-33-04 28/06/2017 23,632,940.00 0
4Digit 4-9-9-2 28/06/2017 153,705.00 6
Suertres Lotto 11AM 3-7-5 28/06/2017 4,500.00 531
Suertres Lotto 4PM 4-5-3 28/06/2017 4,500.00 358
Suertres Lotto 9PM 4-6-7 28/06/2017 4,500.00 535
EZ2 Lotto 9PM 02-29 28/06/2017 4,000.00 581
EZ2 Lotto 11AM 13-28 28/06/2017 4,000.00 225
EZ2 Lotto 4PM 08-30 28/06/2017 4,000.00 255
Grand Lotto 6/55 14-43-09-02-29-49 28/06/2017 92,973,540.00 0

