Tumbok Karera Tips, June 29, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (6) Bainbridge; TUMBOK – (5) Alhambra / Mayumi; LONGSHOT – (3) Obelisk

Race 2 : PATOK – (7) Rightsaidfred; TUMBOK – (3) The Lady Wins; LONGSHOT – (4) Real Steel

Race 3 : PATOK – (6) Handsome Hunk; TUMBOK – (1) Wawrinka; LONGSHOT – (5) Fireworks

Race 4 : PATOK – (3) Fortune Island; TUMBOK – (2) Batas Kamao; LONGSHOT – (1) Isla De Romero

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Yes Music; TUMBOK – (7) Miss Rosario; LONGSHOT – (1) Magnitude Eight / Becker

Race 6 : PATOK – (3) Musikera; TUMBOK – (5) Lasting Rose; LONGSHOT – (6) Galing From Afar

Race 7 : PATOK – (7) Mother Secret; TUMBOK – (5) Persian Princess; LONGSHOT – (3) Et Al

Race 8 : PATOK – (8) Savannah Bull; TUMBOK – (2) Gorgeous Chelsea; LONGSHOT – (6) Ranagant

