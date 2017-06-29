Aga kinakabahan na sa gagawing pelikula kasama sina Dingdong, Cristine at Enrique Bandera

MARAMING na-excite sa bagong proyekto ng Star Cinema na pagsasamahan nina Dingdong Dantes, Cristine Reyes, Enrique Gil at Aga Muhlach, ito nga ang pelikulang “Seven Sundays”. After six years, muling gagawa ng pelikula si Aga at aminado siyang ngayon pa lang ay kinakabahan na siya, lalo pa’t first time niyang makakatrabaho sa movie sina Dingdong at Cristine. “Nakakanerbiyos, pero ayos lang. Pero mas masaya ako kaysa sa nerbiyos. Itong paggawa ng pelikula, yes, kinakabahan ako. Sigurado ‘yan take two, take two. Parang pasensya na muna direk pero I’m so looking forward to it,” sabi ni Aga. Tinanggap ng aktor ang nasabing proyekto dahil hindi na niya kailangan pang magpapayat para sa kanyang role. Magsisimula na ang shooting ng “Seven Sundays” very soon na ididirek ni Cathy Garcia Molina.

