Neil kay Angel: Nag-iisa ka lang, wala kang katulad!

MULING ipinadama ng producer na si Neil Arce ang kanyang pagmamahal at paghanga sa kanyang rumored girlfriend na si Angel Locsin. Sa Instagram account ni Angel, nag-post muli ng sweet message si Neil para sa Kapamilya actress. Nag-comment siya sa photo collage na ipinost ni Angel sa IG kung saan makikita ang mga karakter na ginampanan ng aktres sa pelikula at telebisyon na itinuturing nga nitong “legacy.” Ilan sa mga naging proyekto ni Angel ay ang pelikulang “Let The Love Begin” (2005), mga seryeng Mulawin (2004), Darna (2005), Lobo (2008), Imortal (2010), at ito ngang La Luna Sangre (2017). Sa comments section ng nasabing IG photo ni Angel nag-post ng mensahe si Neil, sabi ng binata, “They can remake all your shows but there will never be anyone like you.” Agad namang sumagot si Angel, aniya, “@neilarce ah kaya pala nangungulit na silipin ko yung comment mo. May ka-sweetan pala, hahaha!” Hindi pa umaamin sina Angel at Neil sa kanilang relasyon, pero naniniwala ang kanilang mga social media followers na matagal na silang magdyowa. Ilang beses na ring nagpahayag ng kanyang saloobin si Neil para kay Angel pero hindi pa nito ibinabandera kung talagang may namamagitan na sa kanilang dalawa. Nauna nang naibalita na sweet na sweet diumano ang dalawa nang magbakasyon sila kamakailan sa Hong Kong. Bukod dito, hindi rin daw sila mapaghiwalay sa surprise birthday celebration na ibinigay ni Neil kay Angel kast April.

