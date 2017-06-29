Jessy nag-resign sa Banana Sundae dahil sa mga seksing damit

WE don’t get to watch Banana Sundae so we don’t know kung nandoon pa si Jessy Mendiola.

Rumors have it that she exited in the show na.

It was reported that Jessy had a problem with the show’s “wardrobe assistant”. Hindi na raw kasi nagugustuhan ng dyowa ni Luis Manzano ang mga sexy dresses na ipinasusuot sa kanya. Ayaw na raw niyang mabansagang sexy star.

True ba na nilayasan mo na ang Banana Sundae, Jessy? Pakisagot na.

Anyway, marami ang natuwang netizens when they learned na wala na si Jessy sa show.

“Tse.. Bka kamo inalis sya kc bumababa ung ratings ng show pag nakita ung pata nya..hahaha.”

“Ayun na nga lang ang exposure mwawalan pa ng trabaho.”

“Alisin nlng ang ingay nmn hahaha…karma na.”

“Buti nman d na kc ako nanunuod ng banana sundae dahil andun xia.”

Grabe naman kayo kay Jessy. Bakit ba sobra kayong galit sa kanya? Inaano niya ba kayo?