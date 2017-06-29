James nagpakatoto lang, mas pinili ang barkada kesa kay Nadine

HINDI nadagdagan ng pogi points si James Reid when in his recent interview sa Gandang Gabi, Vice ay mas pinili niya ang kanyang barkada over his girlfriend Nadine Lustre.
“I think I would still choose my friends,” say ni James when asked kung sino ang mas pipiliin niya, friends niya o ang kanyang girlfriend.
Ang daming hanash against him as his answer was met with sarcasm sa social media. Nabwisit din sa kanya ang ilang JaDine fans.
“Nadine payong kapatid pls lang layuan mo na si james makasarili ang ganyan hindi pa huli ang lahat makakabangon ka din talented ka naman. tsk tsk! karma james andyan lang oh.”
“Naloka naman ako. Harap harapan. At least real si James. Girl, mag isip ka na. Di ka mahal nyan.”
“Ouch! Kasi naman James is still young and Nadine too. It’s too early for both of them to be that serious. And remember Ericka? They’ve been together for so long pero nung sumikat siya nagbreak din sila.
“There are a lot of possible reasons kung bakit sila nagbreak but I still think it could be because he chooses to prioritized his career. So it’s career, friends then love life. Enjoy while it lasts, Nadine.”
“It is not the answer of a person who is head over heels in love. Kung in love ka sa tao, ang friends mo dapat ang makibagay. Kesehodang hindi cya gusto ng mga kaibigan at pamilya ipaglaban mo.”
‘Yan ang advice ng lahat kay Nadine.
