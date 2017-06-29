Vice Ganda irereklamo sa MTRCB, sinadya raw hipuan si McCoy de Leon sa Showtime

GINAWANG big deal ng bashers ni Vice Ganda ang insidente sa It’s Showtime where the stand-up nearly touched Mccoy de Leon’s private part.

We were able to see the video and it clearly showed na hindi naman sadya ang eksena. But someone felt it needed to be reported to the MTRCB.

Fine, but we felt na it was an accident and it was not deliberately done by the comedian.

Helllooooo! Why would Vice do it deliberately? With all the cameras focused on her tapos gagawin niya ‘yon? It doesn’t make sense, ha!

Anyway, many of Vice’s ponies came to defend him on social media.

“Sobra talaga ang bashers, ano ba yan? Natural na games nagmamadali para manalo, accident lang ang pagka patong ng kamay ni Vice, madali nyang inalis, panoorin nyo kaya, baka nalalabuan na kayo sa mga paningin n’yo.”

“Makitid ang mga utak. Susme ang bilis talaga humusga bulag ba? Di ba kita sa video na di sinadya. Saka di nmn talaga totaly sumakto yung hand sa private part. d ako maka vice ganda pero kita nmn d sinadya. If ever na sadya dapt padakot yun kaso hindi. masyado nyo lang pinalaki ang issue.”

“In fairness to VG he didn’t do any harassment with McCoy it was just purely accident. If you watch the video the so called abuse by the bashers didn’t even last for 2 seconds….duh!!!”

“Di nmn sinadya yun syempre meron timer kaya sa pagmamadali kung ano nalang ang nakapa hehe. Oi mga netizens di nmn malaswa yun. buti kung tumagal yung kamay ni vice eh hindi nmn eh. kayo ang malaswa.”

“Hindi ako fan ni vice pero sa nakita ko hindi nmn sinasadya, ni hindi nga nakalapat ng maigi ung palad nya tsssk mukhang na out of balance lng nmn sya kya napasubsob ng bahagya.”