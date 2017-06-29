Kris Bernal ipinagdarasal na lang ang mga bashers

PARA good karma at good vibes lang, dedma na si Kris Bernal sa mga bashers na ayaw tumigil nang pang-ookray sa kanya, lalo na sa kanyang katawan.

Ipinagdarasal na lang daw ng Kapuso actress ang mga taong walang ginawa kundi ang bastusin at laitin siya sa social media. Sana raw ay matuto namang rumespeto sa kanilang kapwa ang kanyang bashers and haters.

Sey ni Kris, itutuon na lang daw niya ang kanyang atensyon sa kanyang bagong serye sa GMA 7, ang remake ng seryeng Impostora na mapapanood na sa July 3 sa Afternoon Prime block. Patayan daw ang taping nila para sa programa kaya dito na lang niya ibubuhos ang kanyang energy kesa patulan pa ang mga taong namba-bash sa kanya.

In fairness, hindi lang sa Pilipinas umariba ang original Impostora ma pinagbidahan nina Sunshine Dizon at Iza Calzado, ipinalabas din ito sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo tulad ng Malaysia, Cambodia, Hawaii, Singapore, Myanmar, Brunei, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia, Korea, US at Romania.

Ito ay tungkol kay Nimfa, ang pangit na street vendor na pumayag ipabago ang kanyang mukha sa pamamagitan ng surgery at complete facial reconstruction para maging si Rosette, isang maganda at mayamang babae na gagawin ang lahat para lang makatakas sa kanyang asawa.

Si Kris ang gaganap bilang Nimfa at Rosette at makakatambal nga niya rito sina Rafael Rosell at Ryan Eigenmann.

Ayon kay Kris, “It’s very different from the last one I did. First time ko na gumawa ng isang dual role. Dito sa soap talaga ako mahahasa, at mag-go-grow. Ito na siguro yung pinaka-challenging character ko.

Sa Impostora, pabago-bago ako, hindi lang sa acting, sa pananamit din, may prosthetics pa ako and iba’t-ibang makeup at look.”

Dagdag pa ng aktres, “Pinag-aralan ko talaga siya. Sinulat ko yung differences ng dalawang characters. Nag-workshop din ako at ang dami kong pinanood na movies. Ganun ka very specific at detailed ang ginawa ko para paghandaan ang roles ko dito.”

Ibang klaseng Rafael Rosell din daw ang mapapanood sa Impostora, “Working with Kris has been an awesome experience. One of the most professional actresses I’ve worked with in GMA. Walang arte at astig siya.

“To prepare for our roles, Kris and I had a few workshops together where we got to know each other better. It’s really important for the dynamics and chemistry,” sey ni Rafael.

Kasama rin sa serye sina Assunta de Rossi, Elizabeth Oropesa, Aicelle Santos, Vaness del Moral, Rita Daniela, Leandro Baldemor, Sinon Loresca, Yuan Francisco, Dayara Shane, with the special participation of James Blanco. Ito’y sa direksyon ni Albert Langitan.