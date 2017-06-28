17 bangkay narekober sa Marawi Bandera

Narekober ng mga otoridad ang 17 bangkay, kabilang ang ilan na pugot ang ulo, habang nagsasagawa ng retrieval operation sa Marawi City Miyerkules, ayon sa militar. Pinaniniwalaan na ang mga bangkay ay sa mga sibilyang pinatay ng mga kasapi ng Maute group at mga kasabwat nila sa Abu Sayyaf, sabi ni Brig. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, commander ng Joint Task Force Marawi. “The recovered cadavers are believed to be among those civilians who were helplessly murdered by the Maute/ASG terrorists. This is a manifestation of Maute/ASG’s brutality who killed these innocent civilians in cold blood,” sabi ni Bautista sa isang kalatas. Natagpuan ng mga sundalo, pulis, bumbero, at civilian volunteers ang mga labi sa Brgy. Gadungan dakong alas-11:40 ng umaga, aniya. Sinabi ni Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia, commander ng AFP 4th Civil Relations Group, na lima sa mga bangkay ay “decapitated” o pugot ang ulo. Nakatakdang dalhin ang mga labi sa Iligan City, aniya. Isinasailalim sa proseso ng PNP Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) ang mga labi upang makilala, at maipaalam sa mga kaanak na nagnananais mabigyan ng disenteng libing ang mga nasawi, sabi ni Lt. Col. Jo-Ar Herrera, tagapagsalita ng Joint Task Force Marawi. Nabubulok na ang ilan sa mga labi at mahirap sabihin kung ang mga ito’y sa mga tao na sadyang pinugutan, sabi ni Herrera sa mga reporter nang kapanayamin sa telepono. “Nasa state of decomposition na, ‘yung iba buto-buto na lang, matagal na eh,” aniya. “‘Yung [decapitation] ‘yung unang napansin pero diniscount namin ‘yun kasi sabi ng SOCO hiwa-hiwalay na ‘yung katawan,” ani Herrera. Nagsasagawa ng retrieval operation sa Brgy. Gadungan at ilang lugar na pinagkutaan ng mga terorista o kung saan pinaniniwalaang may mga pinatay na sibilyan, aniya pa. (John Roson) – end –

