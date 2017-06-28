Granada, piyesa ng bomba nasamsam sa bahay ng Marawi ex-mayor –PNP By John Roson Bandera

Nasamsam ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang mga granada, bala, at gamit panggawa ng bomba nang i-raid ang bahay ni dating Marawi City Mayor Fajad Salic sa Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental, Miyerkules ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Sinalakay ng mga sundalo’t pulis na naatasang magpatupad ng martial law ang bahay ni Salic sa Purok 3, Brgy. Consuelo, dakong alas-5:30, gamit ang isang search warrant, sabi ni Supt. Lemuel Gonda, tagapagsalita ng Northern Mindanao regional police. Kabilang sa mga nasamsam sa bahay ang anim na non-electric blasting cap, customized electric switch, pilot valve na nakakabit sa jack connector, isang 9-volt battery, at dalawang pakete ng kulay-abong pulbos, na pawang mga “component” ng improvised na bomba, ani Gonda. Nakatagpo rin sa bahay ng isang fragmentation grenade, dalawang rifle grenade, isang 40mm cartridge, at 30 piraso ng kalibre-5.56mm na bala, aniya. Isinagawa ang raid tatlong linggo matapos maaresto si Salic sa isang checkpoint sa bayan ng Villanueva, doon din sa Misamis Oriental, noong Hunyo 7. Si Salic, dating tumakbo sa pagka-gobernador ng Lanao del Sur noong 2016 elections, ay dinakip sa kasong rebelyon base sa arest order na inisyu ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, na siya ring administrator ng martial law sa Mindanao. Nag-ugat ang kaso sa diumano’y kinalaman ni Salic sa Maute group, na nagsagawa ng mga pag-atake sa Marawi noong Mayo 23. Patuloy pang nakikipagbakbakan ang mga tropa ng pamahalaan sa armadong grupo sa ilang bahagi ng lungsod. Noong Agosto, pinangalanan din ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Salic sa listahan ng mga incumbent at retiradong opisyal, pulis, at iba pa na sangkot umano sa kalakalan ng iligal na droga.

