DU30 tinawanan ang deklarasyon ni Pamatong na siya na ang bagong presidente Bandera

TINAWANAN ni Pangulong Duterte ang deklarasyon ng nuisance presidential candidate na si Ely Pamatong na siya na ang bagong pangulo ng Pilipinas. TINAWANAN ni Pangulong Duterte ang deklarasyon ng nuisance presidential candidate na si Ely Pamatong na siya na ang bagong pangulo ng Pilipinas. “There are two claimants to the presidency. Ang isa, nag-organize na at he has claimed that he has deposed me, presidential candidate Amato — si Pamatong. Sabi niya, nag-takeover na siya,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati sa Malacanang. Nauna nang lumabas ang isang video sa Facebook kung saan idineklara ni Pamatong ang sarili na bagong presidente matapos namang ilang linggong hindi nakita si Duterte ng publiko. “Eh ngayon, nandiyan si (Vice President) Robredo. Baka magkamali kayo ng kampo ha. Dito tayo sa Constitution. There is a successor there,” dagdag ni Duterte. Nagsimulang hindi nakita si Duterte noong Hunyo 12, 2017 matapos na hindi nakadalo sa paggunita ng ika-119 anibersaryo ng Araw ng Kalayaan. “Kaya sasabihin ko sa inyo na may problema rin tayong isa because there is a pretender to the throne, assuming that I die within maybe tomorrow, next year, or next month. Kaya you should be worried about my life a few days ago, comatose na raw ako. Wrong spelling lang po ‘yun ng media, it’s really ‘kama’. If I am not around and you do not see me, siguradong nasa kama ako. Kung ano ang ginagawa ninyo — o ako pala, tayo, wala akong — wala silang pakialam,” giit ni Duterte.

