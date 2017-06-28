Pacman-Mayweather rematch posible

HINDI malayong matuloy ang inaasam na rematch sa pagitan nina Manny Pacquiao at Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Ito ang sinabi ng trainer ni Pacquiao na si Freddie Roach nang makapanayam ng media kahapon sa Brisbane, Australia.

Pero, dagdag pa ng Hall-of-Fame trainer, kailangan munang talunin ni Pacquiao ang challenger na si Jeff Horn sa kanilang title fight sa darating na Linggo sa Suncorp Stadium sa Brisbane.

Itataya ng Congressman mula Sarangani ang kanyang World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight crown laban sa 29-anyos na dating school teacher.

“He (Horn) can derail us really badly. Manny is, I think, in a must-win situation. He wants a rematch with Mayweather,” sabi ni Roach.

“And I mean to get Mayweather you have to look good against Jeff Horn, he has to look good, he has to be impressive. I think there is a lot riding on this fight and I feel Manny has to look really good in this fight and the way the training camp went, I think he will.”

Sa una nilang paghaharap, tinalo ni Mayweather si Pacquiao sa pamamagitan ng unanimous decision. Kaya naman nais ng kampo ni Pacquiao na matuloy ang Mayweather rematch para makaresbak ito sa wala pang talong American boxer.

Ayaw namang magkumpirma si Pacquiao kung talagang may plano ang magkabilang kampo para sa blockbuster rematch na ito.

“If there’s a chance, why not. I’m willing, but let’s focus first for this fight,” sabi ng 38-anyos na si Pacquiao nang tanungin kung gusto pa ba niyang labanan muli si Mayweather.

Dagdag pa ni Pacquiao, nais muna niyang tutukan ang nalalapit na 12-round title fight laban kay Horn bago niya isipin ang rematch kay Mayweather.

“We don’t want to underestimate Horn thinking about another fight, this fight is not done yet,” aniya.

Nakatakda namang kaharapin ng 40-anyos na si Mayweather ang mixed martial arts superstar na si Conor McGregor sa isang boxing match sa Agosto 26 sa Las Vegas, Nevada. —AFP