Kasal nina Ai Ai at Gerald sa Las Vegas hinarang, may ‘sumpa’ raw

TOTALLY scrapped na ang original plan nina Ai Ai delas Alas at Gerald Sibayan to get hitched in the US this year na susundan ng isa pang kasal na idaraos naman sa Pinas sa 2018.

After the (would-be) couple’s meeting with their priest-friends, pag-iisahin na lang ang kanilang altar date on Dec. 12 at sa bansa ‘yon magaganap.

At the risk of being accused of “pagmamarunong,” marahil ay ipinaunawa ng mga kaibigang pari ni Ai Ai na hindi magdudulot ng magandang senyales ang binabalak nilang Las Vegas wedding.

Historically, ilang mga showbiz couples na rin had exchanged I do’s in the past sa nasabing lugar only to jump out of their marriages. At hindi nga ba’t doon din nagpakasal si Ai Ai sa noo’y karelasyon niyang si Jed Salang (kung saan sinaksihan ‘yon ng common college friends namin ng komedyana)?

Anyare, hindi ba’t nagkahiwalay rin sina Ai Ai at Jed? And theirs was a bitter separation which dragged their feet to court?

Marahil, ang makasaysayang kabanata na ‘yon sa buhay ni Ai Ai—which she had long before stricken off her consciousness—ang ipinaunawa, kundi man ipinagduldulan ng mga pari sa kanya.

Huwag na ang aabuting gastos na for sure ay kapwa napaghandaan na nina Ai Ai at Gerald para sa dalawang altar dates, kundi ang katotohanan that getting married twice is never a guarantee of a blissful marriage.

Wala naman kasi sa bilang kung ilang beses ikinakasal ang dalawang taong nagmamahalan nakaangkla ang ikatatagumpay ng kanilang pagsasama. Neither is the wedding place a major factor in ensuring a successful union.

Kung titingnan naman kasi ang mag-darling, even without the legalities ay nagkakasundo sila amidst an accepting, tolerant society which regards Ai Ai and Gerald’s yawning age gap as no big deal.

Binigyang-paliwanag na kung bakit Dec. 12 ang napili nilang araw ng kanilang pag-iisang-dibdib. Malapit kasi ang petsang ‘yon sa kaarawan ni Mama Mary, and Ai Ai is a Marian devotee. But Dec. 12 falls on a Tuesday, an unlikely day para sa mga taong ikinakasal.

Bakit hindi na lang daw sa mismong 53rd birthday ng komeyana, Nov. 11 na papatak ng Sabado na hindi isang alanganing araw? Best of all, twin celebration na rin ‘yon.

So, tayo ang magdesisyon para sa kanila, ganu’n ba?