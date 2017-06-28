Bea, Ian magandang ehemplo sa mga mag-asawang Pinoy By Alex Brosas Bandera

KASAL na pero hindi pa nawawala sa getting-to-know-you-more stage sina Andeng (Bea Alonzo) at Anton (Ian Veneracion) sa A Love To Last. While strolling sa seaside, tanong nang tanong si Andeng kay Anton. She asked him kung ano ang most treasured moments and Anton said, “Yung pinanganak ang mga anak ko, our wedding day and this, here with you.” When Andeng asked Anton kung ano ang greatest accomplishment nito, “Raising my kids” ang sagot ni Anton. Kilig na kilig naman ang Tondeng fans. “Fresh na fresh ang beauty ni Andrea! At napaka gwapo ni Anton! The perfect couple.” “Exciting tlga my favorite teleserye of all time. Kakain love lang!” “I so so so inlove sa teleserye ng a love to last. Good example sina Ian at Bea sa mga Pinoy couples para maging faithful at honest sa kanilang mga respective partners. #Marriagegoals #walanglokohan!” “Dapat lipat nila ang time slot ng ALTL sa LLS para after ng ALTL sleep na me. Hehehehehe! Tondeng lng inaabangan ko eh! Paging ABS-CBN, request lang naman!”

