Greta mas may ‘K’ kay kris sa Hollywood movie; mapapahiya raw si Imelda Marcos

GRETCHEN Barretto is one crazy woman.

Why? She’s an obsession in taking videos wherever she goes, be it in her house, in high end malls, in the airport, in chichi restos, inside the gym. She’s taken selfies in practically everywhere she goes.

Pero enjoy na enjoy ang madlang pipol ogling at her shoes, bags and dresses. Eh, bakit hindi, they’re all branded. They’re something which every woman could only dream of.

Of late, nasa Hong Kong si La Greta kasama ang partner na si Tonyboy Cojuangco and some friends. Oh, boy, ang gaganda ng shoes ni La Greta, mahihiya si Imelda Marcos.

It was obvious na pampered na pampered ang Material Girl dahil whenever she’s being photographed or videoed ay sight na sight ang kanyang extravagance.

Mahalia Mendez (read: mahal) ang kanyang head-to-toe outfit, milyones ang halaga.

What we realized after watching her Instagram photos and videos is that La Greta always had an assistant everywhere she goes. All the alalay had to do is take her selfies and photos.

Two, mahilig mag-catwalk si La Greta. Kahit saan, kahit kailan, mowdel siya nang mowdel.

Three, with her ethereal beauty, nagmumukhang alalay ang mga female friends ni La Greta lalo na ‘yung mga matrona who have definitely altered their physical persona. Why, in all the selfies she had with them, she always stands out.

Four, when La Greta is with her friends, it’s always a who-wear-what event. Pabonggahan ng outfit, tarayan ng designer bag, pagandahan ng sapatos.

That said, we felt that more than Kris Aquino, it’s Gretchen Barretto who should be cast in “Crazy Rich Asians”.