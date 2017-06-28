Sharon naging instant fan ni Ian Veneracion: Ibang klase!

HINDI maitago ni Sharon Cuneta ang paghanga kay Ian Veneracion na kanyang makakasama sa tatlong leg ng US concert tour niya. Sa Glendale, California ang last guesting ni Ian kaya naman lubos ang pasasalamat ng Megastar sa aktor.

Sa totoo lang, puwede namang tanggihan ni Ian ang guesting niyang ‘yon dahil meron siyang on-going series.

Hindi pa siya malalayo sa kanyang pamilya. Kikitain din niya ang ibabayad sa kanya sa concert.

Pero taos-pusong tinanggap ni Ian ang makasama si Shawie sa concert nang walang pagsisisi kahit kinailangan niyang magpabalik-balik ng Pinas para mag-taping. Sakit kaya ng katawan ang ginawa niya, huh!

Sinaluduhan siya ni Shawie sa post na inilabas niya sa kanyang Facebook dahil sa sipag at dedikasyon sa trabaho. Kaya naman isa na siyang certified Ian Veneracion fan!

Narito ang ilang bahagi ng FB message ni Mega: “Taping a teleserye in the Philippines isn’t a joke. He was taping everyday until the most unholy hours before he flew here two days before our first concert, then drove with us to San Francisco the day after for the second one.

“The next day, he flew home and went straight to his teleserye set! AND he had to stay there the whole week for non-stop work. Yesterday, he arrived in L.A., did the show last night and flew home today – to go back to his set. Whattaguy!

“I must have done something right to deserve such respect and like I said, such generosity and kindness from who is now such a BIG star.

“Pag naging team-up tayo, nickname natin pueding ‘SHARONIAN!’ Hahaha! Or ‘Shanian.’ Hahaha! Like I said, you deserve every success you are experiencing now. I am truly, TRULY happy for you!”