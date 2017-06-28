Luis kay Alex: Untog kita sa pader na may pako! By Jun Nardo Bandera

KINANTIYAWAN ni Alex Gonzaga (@cathygonzaga) sa komento niya sa post ni Luis Manzano para sa first anniversary nila ng kanyang girlfriend na si Jessy Mendiola. Komento ni Alex sa pagbati ni Luis sa GF, “Happy anniv! Jessy jessy jessy wag ka mauuntog!!!” Tawa lang ang tugon ni Jessy kay Alex. Pero si Luis pinatulan ang siter ni Alex Gonzaga, “@cathygonzaga – pag may time ako untog kita sa pader na may pako.” Of course, biruan lang nina Luis at Alex ang mga komentong ‘yon. Basta ang TV host-actor, madamdamin ang caption niya sa post niya sa Instagram para kay Jessy. “Happy Anniversary to you Wowow. Thank you for leaving a smile on my face after a year and looking forward to many more. Your strength day in and day out never fails to impress me and amazing would be an understatement to describe you. I wowow you!”

