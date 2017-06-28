Ina 5 na ang anak: Pero gusto ko pa ng baby boy!

LIMA na ang anak ng dating sexy actress na si Ina Raymundo sa kanyang foreigner husband na si Brian Poturnak.
Pero gusto pang makaisa ni Ina dahil nais pa raw niyang magkaroon ng isa pang anak na lalaki.
“Actually sabi ko sa kanya (Brian), kaya ko pa ng isa. Sabi niya, ‘No, Hon.’ Ayaw na niya. Sabi ko, ‘Sige na Hon, please, please.’ ‘No, we are not young anymore.’ Kasi 48 na siya,” pahayag ng aktres sa panayam ng Magandang Buhay.
Dugtong ni Ina, “Parang ayaw na niyang mag-risk na magkaroon pa ng isa kasi 41 na ako at 48 siya. But it would be nice to have another baby boy.” May binata nang anak si Ina, si Jacob.
“Right now, I’m so busy with work, so it’s not a good idea nga naman. Ang sarap kasi pag may baby sa house, nami-miss ko talaga. Siguro sa apo na lang pero matagal na matagal pa yon,” chika pa ni Ina.
