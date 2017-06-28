Niña Jose nakapag-asawa ng bilyonaryong politiko, bongga na ang buhay Bandera

BONGGANG-BONGGA na pala ang buhay ngayon ng dating sexy star at former Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition 1 housemate na si Niña Jose. Napangasawa ni Niña ang mayor ng Bayambang, Pangasinan na si Cesar Quiambao. Nagpakasal ang dalawa noong January, 2017. In fairness, talagang iniwan ni Niña ang pagiging artista para lang kay Mayor Quiambao. Mayora at First Lady na nga ang tawag sa kanya ng mga taga-Bayambang. Aktibo rin ang aktres sa mga charity works ngayon bilang bahagi ng kanyang pagsuporta sa kanyang mister. Siya ang chairperson ng Local Council of Women sa kanilang bayan. Sa pagkakaalam namin, halos kalahati ang agwat ng edad ni Niña sa asawa niyang alkalde, 28 years old na ang dating aktres ngayon. Pero sabi nga ni Mayor Quiambao sa post niya sa Facebook, “We love each other so much that no one can break us apart.” Ayon sa ulat, bilyonaryong negosyante ang napangasawa ni Niña, may-ari raw ito ng Stradcom Corp., isang information technology company. Noong nakaraang 2016 elections tumakbong independent sa pagka-mayor si Quiambao.

