Number coding gagawing 2 araw By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Kung susuportahan ng mga mayor sa Metro Manila, gagawin ng dalawang araw ang number coding ng bawat sasakyan sa Kamaynilaan. Sa pagdinig ng House committee on transportation kahapon, sinabi ni Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Danilo Lim na maaaring dagdagan pa ang sakripisyo ng publiko para bumilis ang daloy ng trapiko sa National Capital Region. “Kailangan talaga mabawasan ung volume,” ani Lim. “Siguro pwede namang konting sakripisyo pa para sa lahat. Baka pwedeng gawing two days every week ang hindi paggamit ng sasakyan.” Sinabi ni Lim na mayroong 2.5 milyon hanggang 2.6 milyong rehistradong sasakyan sa Kamaynilaan at ito ay 30 porsyento ng lahat ng sasakyan sa buong bansa. Pero ang road network umano sa Metro Manila ay limang porsyento lamang ng kabuuang road network sa Pilipinas. “So we have more than 30 percent vehicles nagsasama sama dito sa less than five percent. So volume problema, kailangan talaga bawasan,” dagdag pa ni Lim. “Napakahirap gumawa ng solusyon kung padami ng padami ang sasakyan at ang kalsada hindi nadadagdagan.” Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si Catanduanes Rep. Cesar Sarmiento kapansin-pansin ang lalong pagsikip ng daloy ng trapiko sa Metro Manila. “Hindi ko alam kung itinapat sa pag-upo niyo or may internal problems na kinakaharap nyo,” ani Sarmiento. “Sa konting panahon na pag-upo nyo, ano ba ang problema bakit biglang dumami ang mga (pampasaherong) bus, kulang ang enforcers. Siguro dahil sa kakulangan ng enforcers, yung mga kolorum bumalik ulit sa kalsada.” Sinabi ni Lim na kailangan ng bawasan ang mga sasakyan na gumagamit sa mga lansangan. 30

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.