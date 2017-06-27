Postponement ng barangay polls ihahabol ng Kamara

Mayroon pang panahon ang Kamara de Representantes upang aprubahan ang panukala na muling magpapaliban ng Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan elections sa Oktobre 23.

Ayon kay House committee on suffrage and electoral reforms chairman at CIBAC Rep. Sherwin Tugna maaaring magkaroon ng pagdinig sa kaugnay ng mga panukala na ipagpaliban ang halalan sa pagbubukas ng sesyon sa Hulyo 24.

“There is still time. We can pass a law in the Lower House once the leadership decides to resume session,” ani Tugna.

Sinabi ng Commission on Elections na dapat buuhin na ng Kongreso ang desisyon nito dahil magsisimula na silang mag-imprenta ng mga balota sa Hulyo 20.

Ayon naman kay Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers maaaring pagpalabas ng sertipikasyon ang Malacanang para mas mapabilis ang pagpasa ng panukala.

“We still have enough time to postpone the barangay and SK polls. We hope Malacanang will certify the bill as urgent to make this possible,” ani Barbers na may-akda ng House bill 5359.

Ang pagsuspendi sa eleksyon ay bilang bahagi umano ng suporta sa kampanya ni Pangulong Duterte laban sa ipinagbabawal na gamot, ayon kay Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu.

“President Duterte only wants to resolve the drug menace and appointing officers-in-charge to the barangay posts is worth considering following the involvement of some of them to illegal drugs,” ani Abu. “Remember our barangay officials are the people’s first line of defense in the grassroots level and they should protect the society from the drug menace.”

Nauna ng sinabi ni Duterte na nais niya na ipagpaliban ang halalan para makapagtalaga siya ng mga kapitan na hindi sangkot sa operasyon ng drug syndicates.

30