Lorenzana: Operasyon sa Marawi tatapusin na sa loob ng isa o dalawang linggo

SINABI ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana na tatapusin na ng militar ang operasyon sa Marawi City sa loob ng isa o hanggang dalawang linggo. “Medyo meron pressure dahil alam mo kung nandyan pa rin yung Marawi [conflict] at nagpapatayan pa rin eh parang hindi maganda sa State of the Nation Address ng Presidente,” sabi ni Lorenzana sa isang panayam.

Nakatakdang isagawa ni Duterte ang ikalawang Sona sa Hulyo 24.

Idinagdag ni Lorenzana na mismong si Armed Forces chief Gen. Eduardo Año ang nagbigay ng katiyakan na matatapusin na ang bakbakan sa loob ng isang linggo.

“Sabi sa’kin ni Gen. Año nu’ng tinanong ko last week eh sabi niya ‘Siguro, sir, baka isang linggo na lang ‘yan baka tapos na ‘yan,’” ayon pa kay Lorenzana.

Nauna nang sinabi ng militar na hindi na ito magbibigay ng petsa kung kailan matatapos ang gulo sa Marawi. “Ito kasing Maute parang nakikita namin dito e they are going to fight to the death na eh….Sinasabihan namin sila na mag surrender na kayo, hindi na kayo mananalo pero patuloy pa rin ang operation. Pero matatapos na siguro ito bago magkaroon ng Sona, siguro tapos na yan,” dagdag ni Lorenzana.

Umabot na sa mahigit isang buwan ang operasyon ng militar laban sa Maute matapos namang lusubin ang Marawi noong Mayo 23, 2017.

